Myrtle Beach’s 65th annual Sun Fun Festival kicks off this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s longest-running event returns this weekend.

The Sun Fun Festival started back in 1951 as a way to kick off the summer season and brings in more than 2,000 locals and tourists each year.

There will be live music and plenty of free games and activities for you to enjoy.

A concert from Trial By Fire will kick things off Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m., where they’ll play classics from hit band Journey at Plyler Park.

Shortly after, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will perform their famous pyro jump at around 9 p.m. They’re also set to perform a pair of daytime jumps on Saturday, May 6 at 12 and 4 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the festival parade will head down Ocean Boulevard starting at 10 a.m. from 8th Avenue North to 16th Avenue North.

Other musical performances across the weekend include 80′s hits from Cassette Rewind, beach music from Swigning Medallions and a Sunday set from The Tonez.

Sun Fun’s event coordinator, Michelle Plyler said the festival is something you don’t want to miss.

“It’s just a time for everyone to get together, enjoy this beautiful weather that is May in Myrtle Beach, and have a great time with each other,” said Plyler.

Plyler said the Sun Fun Festival used to be a week-long Grand Strand event and hopes they can bring back the week-long celebration in the next few years.

The festival is May 5-7 at Plyler Park.

