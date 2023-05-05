Submit a Tip
Little River man arrested, charged after investigation into dollar store armed robbery

Walter Tyndall
Walter Tyndall(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have arrested a Little River man in connection to an armed robbery at a dollar store in Longs Thursday, according to reports.

Walter Tyndall, 34, was arrested after a cashier at a Dollar General in Longs could positively identify Tyndall as the man who pointed a gun at her and demanded Monday.

The witness said as she was working the register the suspect pointed a gun at her demanding all the money in the register and that she gave him around $515 in assorted bills. Another witness to the armed robbery was able to confirm the same story.

Officers used surveillance footage to get an ID on Tyndall and located him shortly after. Police brought him back to the scene, and the cash register witness confirmed Tyndall was the suspect.

Tyndall now faces charges of armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, and obtaining signature or property by false pretenses. He was also charged back in January after paying with fake “prop money” at a Speedway on Highway 9 in an unrelated incident.

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

