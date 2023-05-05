Horry County’s newest committee meets to find mental health solutions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County has a brand new committee targeted and helping with mental health needs throughout the Grand Strand.

The mental health committee includes Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock, Conway’s Mayor, Barbara Jo Blain-Bellamy, Director of Emergency Management for the county, Randy Webster, and County Council Chairman, Johnny Gardner, to name a few.

Friday’s meeting consisted of a lot of formalities, including members talking about Horry County’s eleven existing initiatives and programs. They’re all paid for with federal grant money, totaling $3.4 million.

”Because this committee is dealing with a national, state, and local crisis, all I’m going to do is ask, like some of these other committees we’ve had, is to have everyone bring whatever you can bring to the table,” said Gardner as he started the meeting.

Roughly 30 leaders attended the meeting Friday morning. Several people asked the presenters questions about overdoses, the capacity at J. Reuben Long, and other needs various departments see.

According to Ben Lawson, the assistant chief of EMS operations for Horry County, the county responds to 8-10 overdoses each day. He says it takes a large toll on his team. Chief Amy Prock echoed the same thing related to overdoses in reference to seeing them happen in the city.

When it comes to capacity at the Horry County Detention Center, director Marcus Rhodes said the center has 990 beds, but that doesn’t mean there can be 990 inmates at one time due to violent offenders not being able to be housed with any other offenders.

Rhodes also says there are many offenders who are struggling with mental health, even though there are services in place at J. Reuben.

“When you’re faced with an individual, a situation that you can’t do anything else, we are always open, and usually there is some violation of law, big or small that would qualify that person to visit us when there is nowhere to take them,” said Rhodes.

As the meeting was wrapping up, Mayor Barbara Jo Blain-Bellamy for the city of Conway called the meeting “soft.” She said the presentations given were what she would expect to see at Horry County Council and wanted to know what the committee was actually going to do.

“You’ve got programs, but you don’t have enough people, money, resources, so instead of a presentation that you would take to the county council for funding, talk more deeply into those barriers,” said Bellamy.

Horry County Councilman Cam Crawford who is heading up the mental health committee responded directly to Bellamy, saying that’s what future meetings will be for.

The next meeting is set for June 9.

