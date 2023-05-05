Submit a Tip
HCFR: Person hurt in Conway-area crash(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Conway area on Friday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road at around 1:35 p.m. after a two-vehicle wreck. Entrapment was also reported.

As of around 2:20 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

