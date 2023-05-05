Good credit could cost you more on a home mortgage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Conventional mortgage loan fees have changed as of May 1.

The change made by the Biden Administration is part of a plan designed to make home buying affordable for more people.

For home buyers with a low credit score, your fees will go down and those with hood credit will notice a slight increase.

Local mortgage lenders say this doesn’t mean people with lower credit scores will pay less for the same house than those with higher credit, they’ll just have less fees on the upfront cost of the mortgage.

Lenders say those with higher credit scores and more savings will usually put more money down on a house, like 20%.

With this fee adjustment, they’ll see an increase in fees typically on closing costs.

According to the federal housing finance agency, the money from the increase will help offset the cost for those with lower credit scores.

Mortgage lender Roy Dunn says home buyers with the lower credit score will still pay more in interest in the long run.

His fear is the change will hurt first-time home buyers with great credit, but not a lot of money saved up for a large down payment.

“What they’re trying to do is encourage and enable home buying to those with lower credit and lower down payment but taxing those with good credit for doing the right thing,” said Dunn.

Dunn says he feels the change is a little counterintuitive since most people with lower credit scores go with FHA loans which won’t be affected by this change, only conventional loans.

Max Neubauer with Neighborhood Loans says those with good credit will always get a better interest rate on their loan.

“If you have two borrowers one with a 720 and one with a 680 the 720 will have lower cost if you’re both putting down the same down payment,” said Neubauer.

He also fears those who misunderstand the change will feel encouraged to purposely lower their credit score.

“That part is 100% not accurate,” said Neubauer.

The new rules only apply to conventional loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and will impact any new or refinanced home loan signed on or after May 1, 2023.

