Florence police seek two for questioning in bank fraud incident
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is looking to identify two people for questioning regarding a bank fraud incident.
According to the report, there was a bank fraud incident at Anderson Brothers Bank on Hoffmeyer Rd on March 23 the two may have information about.
Contact Cpl Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding this incident.
