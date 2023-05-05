FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is looking to identify two people for questioning regarding a bank fraud incident.

According to the report, there was a bank fraud incident at Anderson Brothers Bank on Hoffmeyer Rd on March 23 the two may have information about.

Contact Cpl Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding this incident.

Florence police seek two for questioning in bank fraud incident (Florence PD)

