FIRST ALERT: Weekend rain chances continue to drop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What started as a wet weekend forecast continues to trend drier and drier with most areas now expected to remain dry through the weekend.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place tonight, but the forecast is rain-free. Temperatures will be much milder than the last several nights with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to near 60.

THIS WEEKEND

Just a slight chance of a stray shower or two. (WMBF)

The trend of decreasing rain chances continues as the latest data comes in with more dry air and very little rainfall across the area. While a stray shower is still possible, rain chances have been dropped again to now just 20%. In addition to a less rainy forecast, more sunshine is now expected for Saturday. The brighter skies will allow temperatures to warm into the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon.

Don't cancel those weekend plans! That forecast looks better and better. (WMBF)

Sunday will feature some lingering clouds at times through the day, but sunshine should still be around from time to time. There will be a bit of an increase in humidity that will lead to another 20% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm could develop as well. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK

Our cooler than normal temperatures will be replaced by increasing warmth and humidity next week with a taste of summer. Enough humidity will be around to bring the risk of a few pop up showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. The best chance of afternoon showers and storms looks to be Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for the beaches with mid to upper 80s inland.

Turning much warmer next week. (WMBF)

