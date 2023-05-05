Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Weekend rain chances continue to drop

Rain chances continue to dwindle for this weekend.
Rain chances continue to dwindle for this weekend.(WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What started as a wet weekend forecast continues to trend drier and drier with most areas now expected to remain dry through the weekend.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place tonight, but the forecast is rain-free. Temperatures will be much milder than the last several nights with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to near 60.

THIS WEEKEND

Just a slight chance of a stray shower or two.
Just a slight chance of a stray shower or two.(WMBF)

The trend of decreasing rain chances continues as the latest data comes in with more dry air and very little rainfall across the area. While a stray shower is still possible, rain chances have been dropped again to now just 20%. In addition to a less rainy forecast, more sunshine is now expected for Saturday. The brighter skies will allow temperatures to warm into the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon.

Don't cancel those weekend plans! That forecast looks better and better.
Don't cancel those weekend plans! That forecast looks better and better.(WMBF)

Sunday will feature some lingering clouds at times through the day, but sunshine should still be around from time to time. There will be a bit of an increase in humidity that will lead to another 20% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm could develop as well. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK

Our cooler than normal temperatures will be replaced by increasing warmth and humidity next week with a taste of summer. Enough humidity will be around to bring the risk of a few pop up showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. The best chance of afternoon showers and storms looks to be Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for the beaches with mid to upper 80s inland.

Turning much warmer next week.
Turning much warmer next week.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
Serious injuries reported after crash involving moped on Highway 17 Bypass
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary,...
Animal groups rescue remaining animals from now-closed Myrtle Beach area zoo
Left to right: Jagdishbhai Patel, Rakeshkumar Patel, Shailesh Patel
Pee Dee convenience store owner, employees accused of underreporting over $2M in sales
Police: Arrest made in Little River shooting that critically injured 1
Coroner: 40-year-old mother killed in Little River shooting

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Improving weekend forecast, lower rain chances continue
FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather returns for the weekend
Thickening clouds and mild.
FIRST ALERT: A few weekend showers, but no longer looking like a washout
FIRST ALERT: Breezy Wednesday, cool weather continues