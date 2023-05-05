FIRST ALERT: Improving weekend forecast, lower rain chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you have plans for the weekend, you will love what we have to tell you this morning.

TODAY

Partly cloudy skies will lead to increasing clouds today with mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will warm into the mid-upper 70s inland and the lower 70s at the beach.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s today under increasing clouds. (WMBF)

If you plan to head out for Cinco De Mayo, the forecast looks great with more clouds than anything. Temperatures will be comfortable for those looking for those happy hour specials.

More clouds this evening for those wanting to go out for Cinco De Mayo. (WMBF)

A FEW WEEKEND SHOWERS

The trended of decreasing rain chances continues this morning. The latest data continues to push rain chances away from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. While showers are still in the forecast, it’s just a 20% chance of showers for Saturday plans! Model data continues to push the widespread rain threat further to our south, keeping us under a mix of sun and clouds for those Saturday plans.

Don't cancel those weekend plans! That forecast looks better and better. (WMBF)

Highs on Saturday will be warmer with the mid 70s for both the beaches and inland locations. Partly cloudy skies should provide for a lovely Saturday with just a few isolated showers through the afternoon.

Slightly better coverage of afternoon showers & storms will arrive on Sunday. (WMBF)

Sunday will hold onto a few lingering clouds through the day, but sunshine should still be around from time to time. There will be a bit of an increase in humidity that will lead to another 30% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm could develop as well. Highs will be in the mid 70s for the beaches with the upper 70s inland.

Highs will be in the middle 70s for the weekend with a few more clouds and a better rain chance Sunday afternoon. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Our cooler than normal temperatures will be replaced by increasing warmth and humidity next week with a taste of summer. Enough humidity will be around to bring the risk of a few pop up showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. The best chance of afternoon showers and storms looks to be Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for the beaches with mid to upper 80s inland.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s next week with humidity working into the forecast. (WMBF)

