Small plane crashes into Tar River near Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A small single-engine airplane crashed near the Pitt-Greenville Airport this morning.

PGV Director Bill Hopper said their radar lost tracking of the plane around 8:45 a.m. He said the aircraft went down about a mile short of the runway.

Hopper said two people were seen outside the plane waving at a helicopter that was in the area.

The FAA told WITN that the Piper PA-28 crashed with two people on board.

Rescue crews are still trying to reach those on the plane.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Batallion Chief Jeremy Anderson said the plane went down in a wooded area next to the river. He said their swift water team reached the people, but that because of conditions they have called the U.S. Coast Guard to send a helicopter in to pick them up.

“Our responders had to swim to where they are so there’s high water, it’s a very swampy area and with the high water, it is kind of a dangerous area to be in right now, as far as the currents rolling and with the water and different things,” said Anderson. “We’re able to get to them, but not able to safely bring them back out to the boat.”

Anderson said the plane left Greensboro around 7:30 a.m. and was coming to Greenville for this morning’s graduation at ECU.

