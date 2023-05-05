Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies victims in deadly double shooting at Dillon apartment complex

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office released the names of the two people shot and killed last week at an apartment complex in Dillon.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said 18-year-old Ty-Quan Peterson and 23-year-old Dontaveis Rogers, both from Dillon County, died from gunshot wounds.

Police Chief David Lane said that officers were called last Friday night to the Dillon Manor Apartments on McKenzie Road where they found Peterson and Rogers, along with a third victim who was taken to the hospital.

Lane said at this time no arrests have been made in the case.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was also called in to assist at the scene.

