1 dead, 1 hurt in Little River stabbing, report shows

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died in a stabbing on Thursday night in the Little River area, an incident report shows.

Horry County police were called just before 8 p.m. to the 700 block on Lantern Walk Drive for about an assault in progress with someone being stabbed with a knife.

The incident report states that when officers arrived, one person was outside and told them that two people were still inside the apartment.

“When I entered the apartment, I located them in the bedroom, lying on the floor,” according to the police report.

The officer said the knife was secured and moved to the kitchen and then started rendering aid to the people who were hurt.

One person was taken to the hospital, while police said the second person hurt in the stabbing died at the scene.

The person’s name has not been released yet.

It’s not clear if anyone has been arrested in the case.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

