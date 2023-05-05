Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 critically injured, another with non-life-threatening injuries in Little River shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting in Little River Thursday night in the area of Plantation Drive.

HCPD is actively investigating after being called to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. where one person was critically injured and another sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just minutes away from where a stabbing took place earlier Thursday night. No word at this time if these two incidents are related.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Police Department for more details.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews block lanes while law enforcement responds to a crash along Highway 31 near...
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
Serious injuries reported after crash involving moped on Highway 17 Bypass
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Judge grants order dismissing charges in Myrtle Beach double murder case

Latest News

File Graphic
1 critically injured, another seriously injured in Little River stabbing
Sheriff’s office releases body cam video of N.C. murder suspect arrest in Florence
.
Lake City to relaunch explorer program; now accepting ‘Police Explorer Cadets’ applications
.
2 injured in stabbing, another 2 injured in shooting minutes away in Little River