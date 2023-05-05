1 critically injured, another with non-life-threatening injuries in Little River shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting in Little River Thursday night in the area of Plantation Drive.

HCPD is actively investigating after being called to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. where one person was critically injured and another sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just minutes away from where a stabbing took place earlier Thursday night. No word at this time if these two incidents are related.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Police Department for more details.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.