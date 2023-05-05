Submit a Tip
1 critically injured, another seriously injured in Little River stabbing

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in critical condition and another has serious injuries after a stabbing in Little River on Thursday evening according to the Horry County Police Department.

Police responded to the call for a stabbing around 7:50 p.m. on Lantern Walk Drive in Little River. Officers say all parties involved were accounted for and there is no risk to the public at this time.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

