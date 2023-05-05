1 critically injured, another seriously injured in Little River stabbing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in critical condition and another has serious injuries after a stabbing in Little River on Thursday evening according to the Horry County Police Department.

Police responded to the call for a stabbing around 7:50 p.m. on Lantern Walk Drive in Little River. Officers say all parties involved were accounted for and there is no risk to the public at this time.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

