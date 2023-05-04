Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office releases body cam video of N.C. murder suspect arrest in Florence

Credit: Florence County Sheriff's Office
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing the moments a murder suspect was taken into custody.

Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on Wednesday on a car as it turned into the Magnolia Mall parking lot, but the driver didn’t stop. Instead, authorities said the suspect led deputies on a chase in the parking lot.

At some point, the suspect got out of the car and ran on foot into the mall.

Video from Cpl. Tommy Rauch shows him chasing the suspect, identified as Jason McRae, into the mall. Authorities said at one point during the foot chase, McRae pulled out a gun and pointed it at the deputy.

Jason Tyvon McRae
Jason Tyvon McRae(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)

The body camera video shows Rauch taking out his Taser and hitting McRae in the back, which brings him to the ground. The video shows what appears to be two weapons falling on the floor.

The sheriff’s office said that Rauch quickly made the decision to transition from a handgun to a Taser because there were innocent people close by inside Magnolia Mall.

McRae was wanted in connection to the May 23, 2022, death of 20-year-old Shawn Campbell in Fairmont. He faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony conspiracy out of Robeson County.

He remains at the Florence County Detention Center.

Along with the charges in Robeson County, he also faces several charges in Florence County including pointing and presenting firearms at a person and failure to stop for a blue light.

