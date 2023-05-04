Submit a Tip
Serious injuries reported after crash involving moped on Highway 17 Bypass

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries have been reported after a crash involving a moped in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Shetland Lane at around 10:50 a.m.

Southbound lanes of traffic are blocked as a result, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department and Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

