Serious injuries reported after crash involving moped on Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries have been reported after a crash involving a moped in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Shetland Lane at around 10:50 a.m.

Southbound lanes of traffic are blocked as a result, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department and Myrtle Beach Police Department.

