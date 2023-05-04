Submit a Tip
Seniors Last Swing returns to Pelicans Ballpark on May 25

(Myrtle Beach Pelicans)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school seniors from across the Grand Strand will take to the ballpark one last time for a showcase later this month.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced Thursday that this year’s Seniors Last Swing will be held at Pelicans Ballpark on May 25. The event is presented by WMBF News and Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital.

This year’s series will feature 65 baseball and softball players from the area and will be played as a doubleheader.

The softball game will begin at 5:05 p.m. with opening ceremonies set for 4:50 p.m. Opening ceremonies for the baseball game will begin after the softball matchup concludes with around 50 minutes between each game.

Click here for full rosters and ticket information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

