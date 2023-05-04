Animal groups rescue remaining animals from now-closed Myrtle Beach area zoo

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An animal rights organization announced that all animals have been removed from an infamous roadside zoo in the Myrtle Beach area.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary, rescued the remaining nine animals from the shuttered Waccatee Zoo.

The animals, which include one llama, two North American black bear and six emus, are now on their way to a sanctuary in Colorado.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), along with the Wild Animal Sanctuary, rescued two bears, a llama and six emus from the now-closed Waccatee Zoo in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: PETA)

“Waccatee spent years exploiting vulnerable animals and allowing suffering ones to languish in cramped enclosures, but now these survivors will get the care they so desperately need and deserve,” says PETA General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet.

The organization said both black bears, who are thin and suffer from a chronic skin condition, will receive immediate veterinary care. PETA added that the llama and emus will have a massive enclosure with space and where they can also take shelter from the wind and rain.

PETA filed a lawsuit in April 2021 claiming that the Waccatee Zoo violated the federal Endangered Species Act and South Carolina’s public nuisance law, by confining and exhibiting over 460 animals in poor conditions. The lawsuit also alleges that it has received over 150 complaints from the public about the roadside zoo.

Back in September the roadside zoo closed while in the middle of a federal lawsuit with PETA. The attorney for the roadside zoo cited the ongoing expense of the federal lawsuit and other factors that led to the decision to close.

PETA alleges that while Waccatee Zoo was in the process of closing, it transferred a number of animals were transferred to Zootastic Park of Lake Norman, which is located in Troutman, N.C.

“PETA’s work continues on behalf of the transferred animals, many of whom were sent to other roadside zoos or sold at shady exotic-animal auctions,” PETA stated in an email.

