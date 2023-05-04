Pee Dee convenience store owner, employees accused of underreporting over $2M in sales

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The owner of several convenience stores throughout the Pee Dee faces more than a dozen tax-related charges.

Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested 56-year-old Jagdishbhai Patel of Florence this week.

He is the owner and operator of the Florence Quickstop and two Sav-Ways in Florence, the Bennettsville Quickstop in Marlboro County and the Shell-Lugoff in Kershaw County.

Arrest warrants show that between 2018 and 2020, he underreported a total of $2,053,006 in sales and evaded $164,240 in sales tax.

He is charged with 14 counts of tax evasion and two counts of conspiracy to evade the payment of sales tax.

Agents also arrested two of his employees who are accused of helping him in the alleged scheme.

Shailesh Patel, 49, of Bennettsville was the manager of the Bennettsville Quickstop. He’s accused of helping his boss evade $38,320 in sales tax by underreporting over $470,000. He is charged with three counts of assisting in a false or fraudulent tax return and one count of conspiring to evade sales tax.

Rakeshkumar Patel, 42, of Florence was the manager of the convenience stores in Florence and Kershaw counties. Warrants show he helped his boss evade $52,069 in sales tax by underreporting sales of at least $650,000. He faces six counts of assisting in a false or fraudulent tax return and one count of conspiracy.

If convicted on all counts, Jagdishbhai Patel faces up to 80 years in prison, while Shailesh Patel faces up to 20 years in prison and Rakeshkumar Patel faces up to 35 years in prison.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, you’re asked to call the SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form to fraudadvisor@dor.sc.gov.

