Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach looks to enhance emergency alerts system to Myrtle Beach residents

The Myrtle Beach Emergency Management is working to get the word out about the program and improve the system.
By Samuel Shelton
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Trial and error is something city officials said can happen when it comes to things like emergency alerts designed to keep you informed.

WMBF News checked in to see how the Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Department is working to change the way they communicate with you.

Whether it’s a change in the flow of traffic or things like a water boil advisory, the Myrtle Beach alerts system is all about being able to reach you quickly and efficiently.

“Now is a perfect time to remind folks that this is a system that we use during times of emergency,” said Dana Rush, the Emergency Management Assistant for the city of Myrtle Beach.

Six months ago, Myrtle Beach Emergency Management launched its alert notifications.

From severe weather or other serious threats, Rush said it’s benefiting you when you need it the most.

“Probably about a month after we launched it we were able to use it to effectively notify the community of a dangerous barricade situation in one of our communities within the city.”

Rush said with anything new, there are speed bumps.

“Things that we could improve on it’s just customizing this alert system to the city of Myrtle Beach so that you know that when you’re signing up for it that it is specific to the city for our residents and our business owners.”

Since the system launched, Rush said only 5,000 Myrtle Beach residents signed up. Partnering agencies like the Myrtle Beach fire department said the alerts have been beneficial for severe weather like Hurricane Ian, but the hardest part is getting the word out.

“For us, it’s always about getting information out about the information system, so you know however we need to go about that whether it’s by media social media, local news, billboards, whatever it is we are looking all different types of campaigns and ways to get the information out,” said Captain Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Rush said one new strategy in place is revamping the alerts system with a new name of Myrtle Beach Alerts powered by Regroup. She said this will help clarify the alerts specifically for Myrtle Beach residents, but said you won’t get an alert every day.

“If you do see police at the end of the your street that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get a message about that but if we need to reach you in terms of real emergency where we need to let folks know to maybe avoid that area altogether that is when you would receive that message, said Rush.

Rush said as of now, the department will go forward with changing the name of the alerts from regroup to MB alerts powered by regroup and is actively working on ways to keep improving.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say

Latest News

.
Horry County residents concerned by changes made to flood prevention plans
.
‘It’s scary, but it’s exciting’: S.C. family shares journey to adoption
.
N.C. murder suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase inside Florence Mall
.
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
.
Myrtle Beach Middle School student charged after bringing BB gun to campus, district says