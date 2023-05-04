Myrtle Beach looks to enhance emergency alerts system to Myrtle Beach residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Trial and error is something city officials said can happen when it comes to things like emergency alerts designed to keep you informed.

WMBF News checked in to see how the Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Department is working to change the way they communicate with you.

Whether it’s a change in the flow of traffic or things like a water boil advisory, the Myrtle Beach alerts system is all about being able to reach you quickly and efficiently.

“Now is a perfect time to remind folks that this is a system that we use during times of emergency,” said Dana Rush, the Emergency Management Assistant for the city of Myrtle Beach.

Six months ago, Myrtle Beach Emergency Management launched its alert notifications.

From severe weather or other serious threats, Rush said it’s benefiting you when you need it the most.

“Probably about a month after we launched it we were able to use it to effectively notify the community of a dangerous barricade situation in one of our communities within the city.”

Rush said with anything new, there are speed bumps.

“Things that we could improve on it’s just customizing this alert system to the city of Myrtle Beach so that you know that when you’re signing up for it that it is specific to the city for our residents and our business owners.”

Since the system launched, Rush said only 5,000 Myrtle Beach residents signed up. Partnering agencies like the Myrtle Beach fire department said the alerts have been beneficial for severe weather like Hurricane Ian, but the hardest part is getting the word out.

“For us, it’s always about getting information out about the information system, so you know however we need to go about that whether it’s by media social media, local news, billboards, whatever it is we are looking all different types of campaigns and ways to get the information out,” said Captain Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Rush said one new strategy in place is revamping the alerts system with a new name of Myrtle Beach Alerts powered by Regroup. She said this will help clarify the alerts specifically for Myrtle Beach residents, but said you won’t get an alert every day.

“If you do see police at the end of the your street that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get a message about that but if we need to reach you in terms of real emergency where we need to let folks know to maybe avoid that area altogether that is when you would receive that message, said Rush.

Rush said as of now, the department will go forward with changing the name of the alerts from regroup to MB alerts powered by regroup and is actively working on ways to keep improving.

