Lake City to relaunch explorer program; now accepting ‘Police Explorer Cadets’ applications

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department is currently accepting applications for Police Explorer Cadets, with plans for Post 503 to launch later this summer.

“The post number was specifically picked to honor our fallen officer, Lieutenant John Stewart. That was his call sign--number 503. He died in the line of duty on September 17, 2021,” said Ashley Page, Youth Intervention Coordinator.

The program is open to middle and high school students and city leaders hope this is another way to keep kids in the community out of trouble.

“We are putting things in place now to make sure we have those opportunities where our young people are not thinking of getting into the streets or getting involved in violence,” said Yamekia Robinson, Mayor of Lake City.

Explorer cadets will meet regularly at the police station and participate in written and physical exercises. Successful candidates will also provide a visible presence in the community, through ride-a-longs with officers and traffic control during community events.

“They will also be out during community trash pick-up days, along with our community members,” said Page.

Uniforms, equipment, and other materials will be provided by the department free of charge.

For more information on the program including how to apply, visit https://lakecitysc.gov/340/Explorers.

