Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County registered sex offender charged in 2021 sexual battery of a minor

Samuel Brown
Samuel Brown(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An registered sex offender in Horry County is facing charges in connection to a 2021 sexual battery involving a minor.

Online records show 45-year-old Samuel Brown, of Green Sea, was arrested Wednesday morning.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states Brown is accused of sexual battery with an underage female victim in October 2021. The warrant goes on to state that, according to the victim, Brown allegedly touched her vagina and breast.

The alleged incident wasn’t reported until Jan. 3, 2023, when a third party went to an Horry County Police Department precinct after interviewing the victim.

Brown was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center hours after his arrest Wednesday on a $30,000 bond.

The South Carolina Sex Offender Registry states Brown was convicted in 2011 for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with minors.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Emergency crews block lanes while law enforcement responds to a crash along Highway 31 near...
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Judge grants order dismissing charges in Myrtle Beach double murder case
SCDNR cited two fishermen for going over the legal limit for Spanish Mackerel and Bluefish.
SCDNR cites 2 fishermen for violating fishing laws on Springmaid Pier
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Alleged gunman in viral Myrtle Beach shooting ‘released’ from N.C. jail

Latest News

.
Alleged gunman in viral Myrtle Beach shooting released from N.C. jail
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Serious injuries reported after crash involving moped on Highway 17 Bypass
Governor Henry McMaster is set to sign a bill that would allow families to get money from the...
Gov. McMaster to hold signing of school voucher bill