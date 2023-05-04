Horry County registered sex offender charged in 2021 sexual battery of a minor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An registered sex offender in Horry County is facing charges in connection to a 2021 sexual battery involving a minor.

Online records show 45-year-old Samuel Brown, of Green Sea, was arrested Wednesday morning.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states Brown is accused of sexual battery with an underage female victim in October 2021. The warrant goes on to state that, according to the victim, Brown allegedly touched her vagina and breast.

The alleged incident wasn’t reported until Jan. 3, 2023, when a third party went to an Horry County Police Department precinct after interviewing the victim.

Brown was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center hours after his arrest Wednesday on a $30,000 bond.

The South Carolina Sex Offender Registry states Brown was convicted in 2011 for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with minors.

