Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Schools’ superintendent named state Superintendent of the Year

Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools is celebrating another state-wide award.

Dr. Rick Maxey, the superintendent of Horry County Schools was named the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

This award is presented annually to a district superintendent as part of the national Superintendent of the Year program of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA).

Dr. Rick Maxey, the superintendent of Horry County Schools was named the South Carolina...
Dr. Rick Maxey, the superintendent of Horry County Schools was named the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) 2024 Superintendent of the Year(Horry County Schools)

In 1989, Maxey began teaching English at Loris High School. he continued on with the district in a number of positions, including principal of both Carolina Forest High and Conway High, executive director for both middle and secondary schools, and as the principal specialist for support services, where he supervised the Department of Special Education.

Maxey was also the Deputy Superintendent for HCS for more than three years, where he supervised District Operations in the areas of facilities, food services, student affairs, and transportation. He has served in his current role as Superintendent since 2015.

Maxey also taught English at Presbyterian College and Clemson University.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Emergency crews block lanes while law enforcement responds to a crash along Highway 31 near...
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Judge grants order dismissing charges in Myrtle Beach double murder case
SCDNR cited two fishermen for going over the legal limit for Spanish Mackerel and Bluefish.
SCDNR cites 2 fishermen for violating fishing laws on Springmaid Pier
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Alleged gunman in viral Myrtle Beach shooting ‘released’ from N.C. jail

Latest News

.
Alleged gunman in viral Myrtle Beach shooting released from N.C. jail
Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location
Pee Dee convenience store owner, employees accused of underreporting over $2M in sales
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement