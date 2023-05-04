Horry County Schools’ superintendent named state Superintendent of the Year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools is celebrating another state-wide award.

Dr. Rick Maxey, the superintendent of Horry County Schools was named the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

This award is presented annually to a district superintendent as part of the national Superintendent of the Year program of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA).

In 1989, Maxey began teaching English at Loris High School. he continued on with the district in a number of positions, including principal of both Carolina Forest High and Conway High, executive director for both middle and secondary schools, and as the principal specialist for support services, where he supervised the Department of Special Education.

Maxey was also the Deputy Superintendent for HCS for more than three years, where he supervised District Operations in the areas of facilities, food services, student affairs, and transportation. He has served in his current role as Superintendent since 2015.

Maxey also taught English at Presbyterian College and Clemson University.

