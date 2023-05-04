Submit a Tip
Horry County residents concerned by changes made to flood prevention plans

By Ian Klein
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Horry County leaders passed changes to the county’s flood prevention law Tuesday night.

Developers will now be allowed to build two feet above the base flood elevation rather than the original three-foot standard in their property that falls within a flood zone.

In 2021, Horry County Council upgraded its flood prevention ordinance for the first time in 30 years, which passed unanimously.

Last year council proposed making changes once again to lower the building elevation level in flood zones.

April O’Leary is one of the many people whose home was damaged by Hurricane Florence floodwaters in 2018

She says her biggest concern with the change is it could have if builders look past the county’s supplemental flood zones and just build based on FEMA’s flood zones.

“Our supplemental flood zone is based off Florence in 2018, so two feet over that still puts us two feet over Florence’s flood level but FEMA flood zones are calculated differently and when you compare the two they’re sometimes three to five feet off compared to Florence’s high water marks.”

Base flood elevation is the height at which you’d have a 1% chance of a 100-year flood.

After Hurricane Florence many residents whose homes were damaged by the flooding after the storm advocated to have the best flood protection measures in South Carolina.

“This is part of our process to adjust this ordinance to where it suits everyone,” said Allen.

Council members Danny Hardee and Al Allen addressed some of the concerns to lower the elevation requirements, saying two feet is still significantly safe.

“If we’re two feet above Florence what type of problems would Horry County have because flooded homes would be the least of our worries since everything would be underwater,” said Hardee.

Horry County Council did acknowledge a legal battle they’re facing based on some of these building regulations.

Councilman Bill Howard says the changes were not made to settle the dispute.

The amendment passed by a vote of 9 to 3, Dennis Disabato, Cam Crawford, and Michael Masciarelli voted no.

Horry County Council says they did meet with FEMA during an executive session behind closed doors and were told the change would not hurt flood insurance carriers.

