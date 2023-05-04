Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gov. McMaster to hold signing of school voucher bill

Governor Henry McMaster is set to sign a bill that would allow families to get money from the...
Governor Henry McMaster is set to sign a bill that would allow families to get money from the state to send their kids to private schools.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster is set to sign a bill that would allow families to get money from the state to send their kids to private schools.

The bill, which passed the Senate in January, establishes what are called education scholarship accounts.

Once it’s signed, education scholarship accounts will be set up giving families up to $6,000 to pay for tuition and other school-related expenses. Opponents of the bill argue the state needs to focus on its public schools, not the private ones.

READ MORE: After years, South Carolina appears set for school vouchers

The program could expand to as many as 15,000 students over several years or about 2% of South Carolina’s school age population.

A legal challenge could also come after McMaster signs the bill.

According to the South Carolina Constitution, the state can’t use public money to benefit private educational institutions.

McMaster is set to sign the bill Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Emergency crews block lanes while law enforcement responds to a crash along Highway 31 near...
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
SCDNR cited two fishermen for going over the legal limit for Spanish Mackerel and Bluefish.
SCDNR cites 2 fishermen for violating fishing laws on Springmaid Pier
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Judge grants order dismissing charges in Myrtle Beach double murder case
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state

Latest News

The bill would also allow new hospitals to be built in the eight South Carolina counties that...
Bill to repeal South Carolina’s hospital approval law headed to governor
In his first year as South Carolina’s Speaker of the House, Sumter Republican Murrell Smith has...
House Speaker: S.C. ‘poised to continue this momentum’ with economic development
Party operative Christale Spain gives her speech as a candidate for chair of the South...
Spain is 1st Black woman to lead South Carolina Democrats
A push to allow Sunday liquor sales has run out of time at the State House for the rest of...
Push to allow Sunday sales at SC liquor stores will have to wait another year