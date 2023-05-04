Forestbrook residents concerned about crime after 2 teens lead police on chase with stolen vehicles

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two teens, a 17-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy were both arrested after fleeing officers in stolen cars and on foot in the Forestbrook area and have been charged with two counts each of motor vehicle theft.

Now, residents in the community are voicing their concerns as they say, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen crime in the area.

“I want to move, but I can’t afford to move,” said Stacie, a Forestbrook resident.

Stacie has lived in the Forestbrook community for 8 years and says hears sirens often because of Horry County Fire Rescue Station 4, located nearby.

“I usually don’t even pop my head out the window anymore when I hear the sirens,” she said.

Horry County Police say they received a call about a fight at an apartment complex around 8 a.m. Tuesday, in the area of Halyard Way just outside the Myrtle Beach city limits and when they arrived they were notified that a white Ford Mustang had hit a parked black Kia.

While on the scene, officers spotted a previously reported stolen Toyota Camry driving west on Halyard Street. An officer started to follow the Camry, according to a report when the Mustang was also located. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, both vehicles took off in different directions.

Another officer noticed the Mustang run a stop sign and turn north onto Forestbrook Road and began the chase with the Mustang. The driver reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road at high speeds, before making a left on Gumbo Limbo Lane.

The Mustang driver left the vehicle, running away into the neighborhood. The car, not in park, rolled into the patrol vehicle behind it. No damage was reported to the County car.

Tips from community members saying the suspects were running through yards were used to locate both the driver of the Mustang and the Camry. Officers from HCPD, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol set up a perimeter using those tips.

“This is usually a quiet neighborhood, yes there are some issues but never anything like this,” said one resident who didn’t want to be identified.

The driver of the Mustang was found hiding in bushes on Dog Pen Court. The driver of the Camry was found walking along Quail Hollow heading towards Forestbrook Drive.

Both were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained while fleeing officers. When they were released, the unidentified teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Additional charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing.

“Where would you move to? There’s no place without crime,” said Stacie.

Anyone with information related to recent car thefts and car break-ins is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

