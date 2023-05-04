Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather returns for the weekend

Rain chances increase for the weekend.
Rain chances increase for the weekend.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine will continue before the unsettled weather pattern returns for the weekend... again.

NEXT TWO DAYS

It’s the coldest morning of the week! Make sure the kids have the jacket as they head off to the bus stop today. Temperatures are in the lower 40s area wide this morning and providing an extra chill to the start of the day.

After a cool start, highs will climb into the lower 70s today.
After a cool start, highs will climb into the lower 70s today.

As we head into the middle of the day, we finally get a break from the wind! Cooler than normal temperatures will continue as temperatures rebound into the lower 70s today. Winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph, but that’s nothing compared to our 30-35 mph gusts over the past three days.

Sunny skies on Friday will lead to increasing clouds throughout the day on Friday with mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Friday will warm into the mid-upper 70s, but still be cooler than where we should be for this time of year.

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday. All of this ahead of our rain chances for...
Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday. All of this ahead of our rain chances for the weekend.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND FORECAST

Ugh! Here we go, again. An upper level storm system will drop across the Carolinas on Saturday and usher in the next round of rain. While no severe storms or heavy rain is expected, off and on showers are likely throughout the day on Saturday. The best chances for Saturday will be through the middle of the day and through the afternoon. Steady rain in some of the recent model data has forced us to increase rain chances to 60% for Saturday.

Here's a look at what radar COULD look like for the weekend. Showers & a few storms are...
Here's a look at what radar COULD look like for the weekend. Showers & a few storms are possible throughout the day.

Cloudy skies and off and on rain will keep the temperatures in check. We will only climb to around 70 in the afternoon.

More clouds and showers are looking likely for the weekend.
More clouds and showers are looking likely for the weekend.

It’s important to note that this weekend is not a washout, but expect showers off & on. Unfortunately, showers will be around for Sunday as lingering moisture sticks around for the second half of the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain will keep temperatures in the low-mid 70s for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

Our cooler than normal temperatures will be replaced by increasing warmth and humidity next week with a taste of summer. Enough humidity will be around to bring the risk of a few pop up showers and storms Monday-Wednesday. The best chance of afternoon showers & storms looks to be Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for the beaches with the upper 80s inland.

We get a brief look at summer in the Carolinas. Highs will warm into the low 80s for the beaches.
We get a brief look at summer in the Carolinas. Highs will warm into the low 80s for the beaches.

