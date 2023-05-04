Dillon police searching for suspect in murder investigation

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a murder suspect wanted in connection to the death of 34-year-old Cyril Lowery last month

Lowery was found dead with gunshot wounds on Wix Road, which is off Highway 9 in the early hours of April 25. Police said, George Michael Turner is now wanted in connection to Lowery’s murder.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Turner is asked to contact the Dillon Police Department at (843) 774-0051, the Anonymous Tip Line at (843) 774-0051 Ext. 800 or Detective Josh Kasson at (843) 506-2008.

