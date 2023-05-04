Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dillon police searching for suspect in murder investigation

George Michael Turner
George Michael Turner(Dillon Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a murder suspect wanted in connection to the death of 34-year-old Cyril Lowery last month

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police seek person of interest in Dillon homicide; victim identified

Lowery was found dead with gunshot wounds on Wix Road, which is off Highway 9 in the early hours of April 25. Police said, George Michael Turner is now wanted in connection to Lowery’s murder.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Turner is asked to contact the Dillon Police Department at (843) 774-0051, the Anonymous Tip Line at (843) 774-0051 Ext. 800 or Detective Josh Kasson at (843) 506-2008.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews block lanes while law enforcement responds to a crash along Highway 31 near...
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Judge grants order dismissing charges in Myrtle Beach double murder case
Serious injuries reported after crash involving moped on Highway 17 Bypass
SCDNR cited two fishermen for going over the legal limit for Spanish Mackerel and Bluefish.
SCDNR cites 2 fishermen for violating fishing laws on Springmaid Pier

Latest News

Sheriff’s office releases body cam video of N.C. murder suspect arrest in Florence
.
Lake City to relaunch explorer program; now accepting ‘Police Explorer Cadets’ applications
.
Alleged gunman in viral Myrtle Beach shooting released from N.C. jail
.
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina governor’s desk
.
Coastal Carolina University bans TikTok on campus networks