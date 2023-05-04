Submit a Tip
Cracker Barrel-owned biscuit restaurant opening new Myrtle Beach location

(Maple Street Biscuit Company / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand will soon have a new stop to get fresh biscuits and more breakfast treats!

A representative from the Maple Street Biscuit Company confirmed a location is coming to Myrtle Beach, but did not provide any additional details. The chain first opened in 2012 before being purchased by Cracker Barrel in 2019.

Leasing information shows the restaurant will be located beside the Publix on Wood Duck Drive in the area of The Market Common.

The menu features plenty of biscuits along with other made-from-scratch options ranging from waffles, grits and other breakfast favorites.

It also includes options for coffee, along with freshly-squeed orange juice and mimosas.

It’ll be Maple Street Biscuit Company’s fifth location in South Carolina, with others in Charleston, Greenville, Mount Pleasant and Simpsonville.

No opening date has been announced.

