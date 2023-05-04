Core Fitness host Beach Town Throw Down this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What started as just a small, local CrossFit competition in 2012 for our community, has evolved into one of the region’s premier annual events.

They began with less than 100 competitors and are now entering their tenth year hosting more than 500 competitors and awarding more than $25,000 in cash prizes each year!

The Beach Town Throw Down features a premier location, beach atmosphere, challenging workouts and a competitive environment that makes it a premier CrossFit competition in the Southeast.

They can’t wait to see you at the beach!

You can also find additional information at www.crossfitupdogthrowdown.com

If you have any questions, please reach out to info@crossfitupdogthrowdown.com for assistance.

