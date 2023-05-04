Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the Taco & Tequila Baw Crawl

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come one come all to the first official Day after Cinco, Taco & Tequila Bar Crawl.

Choose your starting participating bar and hop on and off the bus route at your leisure!

Each participating bar will have a specialty taco and tequila cocktail in addition to promo girls and swag.

Wristbands are now $25 from May 1st-6th, and can be purchased with Cash at Backyard Sports Bar, The Sneaky Beagle, Or Magoos!

The wristband gets you unlimited access to the bus route for the duration of the event (1:00pm-8:00pm).

All profits from wristband sales will be donated to the Grand Strand Humane Society!

