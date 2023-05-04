Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Amber Alert: 10-month-old missing in Oklahoma

Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32,...
Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32, is suspected in the abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a missing 10-month-old boy.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated the alert on behalf of Hughes County. The child, Messiah Moore, was last seen with his mother at 206 S. Burgess St. in Holdenville at 4 a.m. local time.

Tamara Tiger, the mother, assaulted the father and left with the child, officials said.

Messiah is described as 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tiger, 32, is 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hughes County Central Dispatch at 405-379-6627 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Emergency crews block lanes while law enforcement responds to a crash along Highway 31 near...
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Judge grants order dismissing charges in Myrtle Beach double murder case
SCDNR cited two fishermen for going over the legal limit for Spanish Mackerel and Bluefish.
SCDNR cites 2 fishermen for violating fishing laws on Springmaid Pier
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Alleged gunman in viral Myrtle Beach shooting ‘released’ from N.C. jail

Latest News

.
Alleged gunman in viral Myrtle Beach shooting released from N.C. jail
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit...
Trump calls rape accuser a ‘nut job’ in recording played for jury
One worker is missing after a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. (WFXT)
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
A Ring camera at a nearby business caught on camera a violent explosion at a pharmaceutical...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Explosion at pharmaceutical plant injures 4; 1 worker still missing