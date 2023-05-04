Submit a Tip
Alleged gunman in viral Myrtle Beach shooting ‘released’ from N.C. jail

The alleged gunman behind a now-viral Myrtle Beach shooting is out of jail.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The alleged gunman behind a now-viral Myrtle Beach shooting is out of jail.

Online records show Edward Williams Jr., 37, of Charlotte, was released from the Mecklenburg County jail Thursday morning just after 3:30 a.m.

Williams was being held in the Mecklenburg County jail in North Carolina, awaiting extradition to Myrtle Beach for the April shooting.

It is not clear if Williams is on his way to the Grand Strand.

WMBF News was told red tape originally kept officers from bringing Williams to Myrtle Beach because he didn’t waive his extradition, meaning Grand Strand investigators have to get a Governor’s Warrant to face attempted murder and weapons charges.

We’ve reached out to officials to find out exactly where Williams is.

Stay with WMBD News for updates.

