Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness

A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining...
A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining Scratchers ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California woman who was homeless just a few years ago is now a millionaire.

California Lottery officials said Lucia Forseth is $5 million richer thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket she purchased at a Walmart in Pittsburg, about 40 miles outside of San Francisco.

She reportedly stopped at the store for an oil change when she decided to buy a ticket.

“I only bought one ticket. I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won!” Forseth said. “I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

The lucky winner said the 2023 ticket has special meaning for her this year.

“Six years ago, I was homeless,” Forseth said. “This year, I am getting married, getting my associate degree and won $5 million.”

She added, “You never think you have a chance to win it. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

Forseth said she plans to buy a house and invest the rest of her winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

Latest News

.
Horry County residents concerned by changes made to flood prevention plans
.
‘It’s scary, but it’s exciting’: S.C. family shares journey to adoption
.
N.C. murder suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase inside Florence Mall
.
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
.
Myrtle Beach Middle School student charged after bringing BB gun to campus, district says