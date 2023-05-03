Submit a Tip
Visit Myrtle Beach to share ‘exciting announcement’ at upcoming news conference

Visit Myrtle Beach will hold a press conference on Wednesday, May 10.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Visit Myrtle Beach South Carolina will host an upcoming press conference on Wednesday, May 10 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

A flyer circulated on Tuesday stated that the press conference will begin at 9 a.m.

While the flyer does not share what the press conference will concern, it does say there will be an “exciting announcement.”

In February, WMBF News reported that Myrtle Beach is hoping to bring a PGA tour to the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce issued a statement in February about the possibility of such an event saying:

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau is in talks with the PGA and will release details regarding any future tournaments being held in our area when and if any agreements with the Association are finalized. At this time, there are no official contracts. Any public discussions on this matter could jeopardize reaching terms and the opportunity to host an event.

