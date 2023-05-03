Two teens arrested, charged after fleeing police in cars reported stolen in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been arrested for allegedly stealing cars in Horry County after reports of a fight at an apartment complex led to officers spotting the teens driving the vehicles.

An unidentified 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were both arrested after fleeing officers in the stolen cars and on foot in the Forestbrook area and have been charged with two counts each of motor vehicle theft.

Horry County police were responding to a call for a possible fight in the area of Halyard Way just outside the Myrtle Beach city limits when they arrived they were notified that a white Ford Mustang had hit a parked black Kia.

While on the scene, responding officers noticed a previously reported stolen Toyota Camry driving west on Halyard Street according to the reports, one of the officers began to follow the Camry. The officer following the Camry discovered the car parked at a stop light next to the Mustang from the hit-and-run reported at the complex earlier.

The officer proceeded an attempt to conduct a traffic stop when both vehicles sped off in different directions. Another officer noticed the Mustang run a stop sign and turn north onto Forestbrook Road and began the chase with the Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang drove into oncoming lanes of traffic at a high speed before making an abrupt left onto Gumbo Limbo Lane. The driver turned another corner before exiting the Mustang and ran behind a home.

The abandoned Mustang began rolling back into the patrol car but the officer was able to reverse with the stolen vehicle until it made contact with the patrol car’s push bar. No damages were reported.

Tips from community members saying the suspects were running through yards were used to locate both the driver of the Mustang and the Camry. Officers from HCPD, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol set up a perimeter using those tips.

The driver of the Mustang was found hiding in bushes on Dog Pen Court. The driver of the Camry was found walking along Quail Hollow heading towards Forestbrook Drive. When the teen spotted officers he began to run. After a short chase officers were able to catch him near Tarpon Bay Road and Halyard Way without further incident.

Both were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained while fleeing officers.

Additional charges are pending.

Officers believe the two may have been involved in a string of car thefts and break-ins in the River Oaks and Carolina Forest areas.

People with any information related to recent car thefts and car break-ins are asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

