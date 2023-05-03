Submit a Tip
SCDNR cites 2 fishermen for violating fishing laws on Springmaid Pier

SCDNR cited two fishermen for going over the legal limit for Spanish Mackerel and Bluefish.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two fishermen got in trouble for roping in too many fish off Springmaid Pier, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The agency said that last month officers received a call that two people were seen keeping undersized and over the limit of Spanish Mackerel.

When officers arrived at the pier, they said one fisherman had a total of 41 Spanish Mackerel and 18 Bluefish. The second fisherman, according to officers, had 23 Spanish Mackerel and 21 Bluefish.

According to SCDNR, fishermen are only allowed 15 Spanish Mackerel per day and the minimum size is 12 inches, while Bluefish limits are three per person per day with no size limit.

Officers said five of the Spanish Mackerel caught by the fishermen were under the legal size limit and 67 fish were over the legal catch limit.

Each fisherman received six tickets for undersized Spanish Mackerel, over the limit of Spanish Mackerel and over the limit of Bluefish.

Anyone can report game violations to SCDNR’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or CLICK HERE to submit a tip.

