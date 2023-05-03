Postal Way proposed rezoning vote deferred after heated discussion

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -A somewhat heated discussion during Tuesday’s county council meeting connected to the proposed Postal Way development project.

“I can’t halt projects when we’re not getting feedback from Horry County Schools,” said councilman Dennis DiSabato, District 3.

Councilman Michael Masciarelli, District 8, said he has been contacted regarding the already overcrowded schools, being further impacted by the over 600 homes proposed along Postal Way.

“I understand what you’re saying. It’s not our responsibility to do their job, but if we keep cramming more students on them, we have to work with them,” said Masciarelli.

“There is no reason why there shouldn’t have been some forethought on why we don’t have another high school in the area,” said DiSabato.

Traffic and infrastructure were also on the minds of many residents in attendance.

“Adding extra lanes and a roundabout on Postal Way is not going to alleviate the stress on our infrastructure,” said Teri Ewing.

DiSabato says he wanted interconnectivity between the projects.

“I wasn’t going to support it unless that was added. I wanted interconnectivity between the two projects so there would be increased flow of traffic from the density created by the project.,” said DiSabato

There also was a discussion about how the development would affect first responders like firefighters.

“There is currently not additional stations planned in that location, but there is a challenge every single day as we deal with the growth in this community,” said Randy Webster, Horry County Emergency Management.

Christopher Lockwood is a Carolina Forest resident and former firefighter. He is concerned about response times with the added traffic.

“With the influx of people moving down here and the amount of building that’s going on here, the traffic is terrible,” said Lockwood.

The council voted to defer their vote on the second reading, so they could have more discussion on the controversial project. No date has been set for when that discussion will happen.

DiSabato also suggested another community meeting on the Postal Way proposal, with developers on hand to determine fact from fiction. No date has been set for that just yet.

