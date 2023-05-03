Deputies: N.C. murder suspect wanted for nearly a year arrested in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WMBF) - A man wanted for nearly a year in connection to a deadly Robeson County shooting has been arrested across the state line.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, was taken into custody Wednesday after a chase as it turned into the parking lot of Magnolia Mall. The vehicle didn’t stop, instead leading deputies on a pursuit in the parking lot.

The driver, who authorities later identified as McRae, then began to run off on foot into the mall. Deputies found that he also had a handgun, which he allegedly pointed at the deputy inside the mall.

The deputy then drew their weapon, but later switch it to a Taser due to the “close proximity of civilians.” They were then able to immobilize McRae and secure the weapon.

McRae was wanted in connection to the May 23, 2022, death of 20-year-old Shawn Campbell in Fairmont. He faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony conspiracy out of Robeson County.

McRae was taken to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

No further details were immediately available.

