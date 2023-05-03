Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: N.C. murder suspect wanted for nearly a year arrested in Florence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE S.C. (WMBF) - A man wanted for nearly a year in connection to a deadly Robeson County shooting has been arrested across the state line.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, was taken into custody Wednesday after a chase as it turned into the parking lot of Magnolia Mall. The vehicle didn’t stop, instead leading deputies on a pursuit in the parking lot.

The driver, who authorities later identified as McRae, then began to run off on foot into the mall. Deputies found that he also had a handgun, which he allegedly pointed at the deputy inside the mall.

The deputy then drew their weapon, but later switch it to a Taser due to the “close proximity of civilians.” They were then able to immobilize McRae and secure the weapon.

McRae was wanted in connection to the May 23, 2022, death of 20-year-old Shawn Campbell in Fairmont. He faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony conspiracy out of Robeson County.

McRae was taken to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

Latest News

.
N.C. murder suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase inside Florence Mall
.
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
.
Myrtle Beach Middle School student charged after bringing BB gun to campus, district says
.
HCFR: 1 hurt after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 31