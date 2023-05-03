Myrtle Beach Middle School student charged after bringing BB gun to campus, district says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach Middle School student is in serious trouble after the district said the student brought a BB gun to campus.

Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said during a search Wednesday morning at the middle school, a BB gun was found a student’s backpack.

Bourcier said the incident was swiftly handled by school administration and the school resource officer and the BB gun was immediately secured.

She added that the student has been charged by police and will face additional discipline from the school.

The age of the student was not provided by the district.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the student has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

