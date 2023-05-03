Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marlboro County man arrested in kidnapping, sexual assault investigation

Gordon Love
Gordon Love(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies arrested a man wanted by the Sheriff’s Office in a sexual assault investigation from late April according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon William Love was arrested on April 30 and faces charges of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping/ abduction, and vandalism of property stemming from an incident on Mt. Zion Road in Marlboro County from the day before.

MCSO said Love and another suspect forcibly took the victim from her home against her will, causing damage to her home in the process, and then sexually assaulted her.

Deputies then sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) alert for both suspects involved. Shortly after, Love was seen in the area of Adamsville Road and attempted to elude deputies. He was taken into custody without incident when the chase ended in mechanical failure near Platt Road.

Love now faces additional charges of failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

Deputies began an initial investigation stemming from four separate occurrences involving Love from April 26 until he was arrested on April 30 with his previous history of domestic violence.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected in connection to the kidnapping/abduction.

MCSO said they take crimes of sexual violence seriously and “intend to seek justice for not only victims of sexual assault but all victims in our County.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

Latest News

.
N.C. murder suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase inside Florence Mall
.
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
.
Myrtle Beach Middle School student charged after bringing BB gun to campus, district says
.
HCFR: 1 hurt after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 31