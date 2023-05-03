Marlboro County man arrested in kidnapping, sexual assault investigation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies arrested a man wanted by the Sheriff’s Office in a sexual assault investigation from late April according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon William Love was arrested on April 30 and faces charges of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping/ abduction, and vandalism of property stemming from an incident on Mt. Zion Road in Marlboro County from the day before.

MCSO said Love and another suspect forcibly took the victim from her home against her will, causing damage to her home in the process, and then sexually assaulted her.

Deputies then sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) alert for both suspects involved. Shortly after, Love was seen in the area of Adamsville Road and attempted to elude deputies. He was taken into custody without incident when the chase ended in mechanical failure near Platt Road.

Love now faces additional charges of failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

Deputies began an initial investigation stemming from four separate occurrences involving Love from April 26 until he was arrested on April 30 with his previous history of domestic violence.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected in connection to the kidnapping/abduction.

MCSO said they take crimes of sexual violence seriously and “intend to seek justice for not only victims of sexual assault but all victims in our County.”

