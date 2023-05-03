Submit a Tip
Marlboro County man arrested, charged with attempted murder after early morning shooting

Rashawn Covington
Rashawn Covington(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Clio man has been arrested in connection to a shooting investigation in Marlboro County Tuesday night according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrested Rashawn Rictavis Covington after he allegedly opened fire following a verbal altercation. Covington and the victim were arguing at a home on Rosewood Drive in Clio when the victim attempted to leave in their vehicle, and that’s when Covington shot multiple rounds which struck the victim’s car. The victim was not injured.

Covington was taken into custody at his home without incident.

He now faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Covington is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and currently awaiting a bond hearing.

