Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

