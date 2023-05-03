Judge grants order dismissing charges in Myrtle Beach double murder case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of shooting and killing two people in Myrtle Beach has had his case dismissed.

Brandon Hembree faced two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting deaths of Jaleel Stephens and Kanon Melvin in June 2021.

His defense filed motions back in August 2022 for immunity and to dismiss the charges under the Protection of Persons and Property Act. It states that a person who is not engaged in unlawful activity has the right to stand his ground and meet force with force, including deadly force.

A Stand Your Ground hearing was held April 18-19 where details of the case were provided.

Newly-obtained documents show Brandon Hembree’s group, which included his brother Daniel Hembree and Brady Gilcrease, was visiting Myrtle Beach from Greenville, S.C., and made money by selling marijuana.

Daniel Hembree, Brady Gilcrease (Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)

According to the court documents, Brandon Hembree’s group met with Stephens and Melvin’s group, where Daniel Hembree sold marijuana to Melvin in a cul-de-sac along Willoughby Lane.

Documents state that after the drug deal, the two cars started leaving but the car that Stephens and Melvin were in stopped and blocked Brandon Hembree’s car from being able to leave.

Court documents go on to show that Melvin got a gun from his car and walked to Brandon Hembree’s car and asked to get in the back seat.

“Before anyone in the Greenville group can answer, Kanon Cook-Melvin opens the backseat door, starts getting into the car, points the Glock pistol at the back of Brady Gilcrease’s head and says, ‘Give me everything you got,’” the documents state. “Ja’Leel Stephens then opens the driver’s door and begins hitting Brady Gilcrease.”

That’s when the documents show that Brandon Hembree shot and killed Melvin and Stephens.

Prosecutors argued during the hearing that Brandon Hembree’s involvement in the sale of marijuana prohibits him from receiving immunity.

But the judge’s order states that even though Brandon Hembree’s brother sold marijuana and the defendant was in possession of the marijuana, that is not what led to the shootings.

“A preponderance of the evidence shows that the sole proximate cause of that difficulty arose when Kanon Cook-Melvin put a gun to the back of Brady Gilcrease’s head and said, ‘Give me everything you got’ while Ja’Leel Stephens assaulted Brady Gilcrease,” according to the judge’s order.

The order also determined that Brandon Hembree shot the two men in self-defense due to the belief he was in imminent danger of losing his life and he had no other means to avoid the danger because their car was blocked from getting away.

The judge granted the defense’s motions for immunity and to dismiss on April 21.

The cases against Daniel Hembree and Brady Gilcrease are still pending. Both face two counts of murder.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said it is reviewing their cases but no hearings have been scheduled.

