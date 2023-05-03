Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: 2 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in front of Myrtle Beach Mall

HCFR: 2 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in front of Myrtle Beach Mall
HCFR: 2 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in front of Myrtle Beach Mall(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in front of the Myrtle Beach Mall on Wednesday, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a four-vehicle wreck on North Kings Highway at around 5:10 p.m.

The two injured were taken to a hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

As of around 5:50 p.m., southbound lanes of traffic were also blocked. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

Latest News

Emergency crews block lanes while law enforcement responds to a crash along Highway 31 near...
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says
Crash slows traffic on George Bishop Parkway, crews say
George Bishop Parkway cleared after crash slows traffic, crews say
.
‘It’s desperately needed’: New traffic signal comes to Socastee area
HCFR: Large, downed tree blocks Nichols-area road
HCFR: Large, downed tree blocks Nichols-area road