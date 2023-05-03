HCFR: 2 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in front of Myrtle Beach Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in front of the Myrtle Beach Mall on Wednesday, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a four-vehicle wreck on North Kings Highway at around 5:10 p.m.

The two injured were taken to a hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

As of around 5:50 p.m., southbound lanes of traffic were also blocked. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

