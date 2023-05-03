Submit a Tip
Horry County police officer hurt in Highway 31 motorcycle crash, department says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County police officer was hurt Wednesday after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Highway 31.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened just south of International Drive. Crews were called to the scene just before 3:30 p.m.

The Horry County Police Department later said the person injured is an officer with the department and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

WMBF News has reached out the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

