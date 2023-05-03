Grand Strand 18-year-old becomes CCU’s youngest graduate

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - He’s making what seemed impossible, possible, and he’s the first in Coastal Carolina University’s history to do it.

Meet Colin Scholl.

“I decided to be the first just because I wanted to make all the time and effort that I was going to put into it was meaningful and make sure that I kind of walked away from this experience with something in hand,” he said.

On Saturday, School like many other 18-year-olds will say goodbye to high school, but he will also say goodbye to college, something most 18-year-olds are getting ready to start.

“I’m majoring in psychology with three minors in Asian studies, Chinese studies, and Language and Intercultural Studies, so yeah, I try my best to blend those interests in both you know linguistics and psychology,” said Scholl.

It’s a melting pot that evolved from a decision he made four years ago.

“I attend the Scholar’s Academy,” said Scholl. “It’s the program high school located on Coastal campus so high school students enter freshman year, so their 9th grade year. and have access to coastal classes so they’re kind of earning college credit before they actually enter college.”

Unlike other students, Scholl said he wanted to go the extra mile with his studies, and that’s how he was able to get his Bachelor of Science Degree before his high school diploma.

“I think it was just making sure that it was something that came from within, and that I found the passion to keep going and to keep doing as much as I was doing because I wanted to, not because anybody else was making me,” said Scholl.

Scholl added, for him, it’s never been about comparison or even the accolades.

“The thing I was told people is that everyone’s on a different trajectory in life and that comparison is the thief of joy so I try and remind people, especially as they try and compare themselves to me and my experience is that everyone’s on a different track in life and what’s most important is just being content with where you are and who you are.”

Rather it’s about doing your best, and for Scholl that means working on his doctorate degree while he’s still a teenager.

Upon graduation, Scholl is set to continue his education at the University of Texas at El Paso.

