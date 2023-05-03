Get a taste of BBQ on the river at Bonfire in Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The natural beauty of the Waccamaw River cannot be disputed and neither can the overwhelming awesomeness of their BBQ and Tacos.

Much like the explorers of old, Bonfire uncovers flavors and an experience never before found in this rivertown.

Their smoked meats provide the delicious taste that only this slow southern process can provide.

Discover for yourself the essence of their careful and deliberate process in every bite.

