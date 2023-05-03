Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Get the house make over you want with Coastal Luxe Interior

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At Coastal Luxe Interiors, they are committed to helping you live better by design.

They are a team that places value on operating with uncompromising integrity.

They are planners and dreamers alike; attentive to detail and intuitive to up and coming trends.

Their team is comprised of artists, philanthropists, motorcyclists, and animal lovers… to name a few!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

Latest News

.
Get a taste of BBQ on the river at Bonfire in Conway
.
Come out and support the St. James High School Band at their Pops at the Bark
.
Grand Strand Today - Pops in the Park: BBQ Plate Sale & Spring Concert
.
Grand Strand Today - Bonfire Pt 2