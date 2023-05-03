Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence deputies search for suspect wanted for larceny, fraud, breaking into cars

Danny Eugene Saunders
Danny Eugene Saunders(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for larceny and breaking into cars in Florence County.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Danny Eugene Saunders, 35, of Florence, is wanted for financial transaction card theft and fraud, larceny, and breaking into vehicles.

Saunders is 6′3″, 190 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
Kenneth Miller
Suspect leads officers on high-speed chase along Highway 17 Bypass into North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Visit Myrtle Beach will hold a press conference on Wednesday, May 10.
Visit Myrtle Beach to share ‘exciting announcement’ at upcoming news conference
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
SCDNR cited two fishermen for going over the legal limit for Spanish Mackerel and Bluefish.
SCDNR cites 2 fishermen for violating fishing laws on Springmaid Pier
Postal Way proposed rezoning vote deferred after heated discussion
Postal Way proposed rezoning vote deferred after heated discussion