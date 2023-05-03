Florence deputies search for suspect wanted for larceny, fraud, breaking into cars

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for larceny and breaking into cars in Florence County.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Danny Eugene Saunders, 35, of Florence, is wanted for financial transaction card theft and fraud, larceny, and breaking into vehicles.

Saunders is 6′3″, 190 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.