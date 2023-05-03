Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Breezy Wednesday, cool weather continues

Windy & Cool Weather Continues
By Andrew Dockery
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The gusty winds continue with cool temperatures through the end of the week.

TODAY

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s today as the wind remains breezy.
Sunny skies prevail again today with breezy winds. A northwest wind will gust up to 30-35 mph at times this afternoon keeping temperatures in the lower 70s today. There may be a few spots that don’t make it out of the 70s. When we get some breaks from the wind, it will feel lovely out there.

REST OF THE WEEK

We finally get a break from the wind starting on Thursday, but the cooler temperatures will continue. We will start Thursday on a cool note with the low-mid 40s inland. Along the beaches, morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Plenty of sunshine and a break from the wind!
We will rebound by Thursday afternoon as highs climb into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

A few more clouds will be around on Friday. Temperatures will reach the low-mid 70s on the beaches. A few spots inland will begin to climb into the upper 70s.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

An upper level storm system will drop across the Carolinas on Saturday and usher in the next round of rain. While no severe storms or heavy rain are expected, off and on showers are likely on Saturday especially from midday through the afternoon.

A round of showers will be around for the weekend. It's not a washout, but expect showers...
That system will move off shore by Sunday with rain chances dropping to just 20%.

Highs will remain cool through the weekend with showers working back into the forecast on...
Milder weather is set to return next week with daily temperatures likely returning to the 80s. Daily showers and storms are expected next week as we get a little bit more humidity into the Carolinas.

